Andrew Warren has been named Chief Financial Officer for STX Entertainment, joining the company from Discovery Communications where he oversaw OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network joint venture and served on the company’s executive committee. Warren succeeds Rich Sullivan, who last week was named COO of STXdigital. At STX Warren, who will report to company Chairman/CEO Robert Simonds, will be the principle executive in charge of all fiscal functions and strategy of the company. He joins STX on April 3.

STX Entertainment

Warren was Discovery Communications senior executive VP and CFO and helped the company with its overall strategic direction. Prior to that, Warren was the CFO of Liz Clairborne, Inc. and held senior executive positions at General Electric, where among other responsibilities, he led all finance activities at the NBC Network, Studios, CNBC, MSNBC, USA, SciFi and Bravo.