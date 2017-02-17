The Mindy Project creator, executive producer and star Mindy Kaling and executive producer Charlie Grandy have recruited the series’ recurring player Anders Holm as the lead of their single-camera NBC comedy pilot, in which Kaling has a recurring role.

Written by Kaling and Grandy and directed by Michael Spiller, the untitled comedy centers on Vince (Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when Vince’s teenage son is dropped on their doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of his old high school flings. Holm joins previously cast Mouzam Makkar.

Universal TV is producing the comedy with Kaling’s Kaling International banner and 3 Arts Entertainment. Kaling and Grandy executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Howard Klein.

Holm is co-creator and star of cult Comedy Central series Workaholics, which is ending its run after seven seasons. On The Mindy Project, Holm has been recurring as Casey Peerson, a Christian minister and Mindy’s ex-fiancé. He is repped by WME and Avalon.

Related2017 NBC Pilots