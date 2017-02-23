Devious Maids and Ugly Betty alumna Ana Ortiz has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jason Biggs in ABC’s comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In Charlie Foxtrot, Fort Bragg, an Army base in North Carolina, is like home to Angelina Torres (Ortiz) and her two children. However, when her fiancé, Joe Taylor, is killed in action in Iraq, it looks as though she will have to move. But Joe’s brother, Charlie Taylor (Biggs), a dentist at the base and usually a pushover, is not about to let that happen.

Torres’ Angelina is a well-meaning, fierce single mother-lion who believes in putting her kids first, even if that means crossing a few lines.

The casting stems from a talent deal ABC and ABC Studios signed with Ortiz immediately after her previous series, ABC Studios’ dramedy Devious Maids, ended its four-season run on Lifetime last summer. She decided on Charlie Foxtrot after being presented with several scripts.

This is Ortiz’s third consecutive pilot for ABC and ABC Studios, following the hourlong Ugly Betty and Devious Maids, both of which went to series, with the latter moving from ABC to Lifetime. Ortiz starred as Marisol Suarez on ABC’s Devious Maids and as Hilda on Ugly Betty. She’s repped by manager Geordie Frey and the Gersh Agency.

Sklaver and Holland executive produce Charlie Foxtrot alongside Kaplan and Dana Honor.