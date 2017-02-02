Fox has given pilot green light to Amy’s Brother, a single-camera comedy produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone and Warner Bros. TV.

This is Fox’s first pilot order to an outside studio this season. The network has picked up 10 other pilots — five comedies and five dramas — all from 20th TV.

Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman (Saturday Night Live) and Mitch Silpa (Bridesmaids), Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof.

The comedy appears to be a potential companion to Fox’s freshman The Mick, about a a hustler who finds herself talking care of her estranged sister’s kids.

McCarthy and Falcone, who executive produce Amy’s Brother, have been developing television projects at WBTV since McCarthy starred on the studio’s comedy series Mike & Molly.

McCarthy and Falcone also executive produce the upcoming TV Land single-camera comedy series Nobodies, already renewed for a second season, along with the feature Life of the Party, set to be released by Warner Bros in May 2018.