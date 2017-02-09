HBO is developing Edison, a half-hour dark musical comedy series starring John Roberts (Bob’s Burgers), from Paper Kite, Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch’s Universal TV-based production company .

Photo: Eric Ogden

Written by Roberts and H. Jon Benjamin (Archer), Edison is loosely based on Roberts’ life. It centers on John (Roberts), a 40-year-old real estate broker who dreams of living life in the big city but remains stuck in his small hometown of Edison, New Jersey.

Roberts, H. Jon Benjamin (Archer), Poehler, Posch and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky executive produce for Universal TV.

This marks the first sale at HBO for Paper Kite, which has series Broad City on Comedy Central and Difficult People on Hulu and pilot Household Name, starring Carol Burnett, at ABC.

HBO

In features, Paper Kite recently acquired the rights to the upcoming book Moxie and are developing an untitled basketball comedy for Universal that Poehler will also star in.

Roberts is with APA and Coronel Group. Benjamin is with UTA and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Paper Kite is with WME, 3 Arts and Warren Dern.