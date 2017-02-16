During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ryan Murphy revealed that Season 7 of American Crime Story will be based on the recent election.

“Well I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” the producer revealed.

When asked if there would be a character based on Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”

In January, the FX anthology series was renewed for two additional season, with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters set to return for the installment.