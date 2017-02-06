Actress and model Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story: Murder House) has been cast in the title role of Amy And The Orphans, a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies The Bone) that will have its world premiere a year from now at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s off-Broadway black-box space, Roundabout Underground. Seven-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me) will direct the Roundabout commission, slated to begin performances February 1, 2018.

Brewer made her television debut as Adelaide “Addie” Langdon in AHS: Murder House and continued with the series in American Horror Story: Coven as Nan. In 2015, she became the first woman with Down syndrome to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week, modeling for designer Carrie Hammer in a show called “Role Models, Not Runway Models.”

As Amy, Brewer will play a woman with Down syndrome who helps her family deal with their father’s death. Its described this way by the company: “Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives…and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.”