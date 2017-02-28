AMC Entertainment says today that it had a couple of firsts in 2016, the period when it became the world’s largest exhibition chain with acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas and Odeon and UCI Cinemas: It was the first year in which AMC’s admissions revenues topped $2 billion, and concession sales exceeded $1 billion.

But most of the Q4 numbers were pretty much in line with Wall Street expectations. Net income fell 20.1% to $33.3 million, with $22.8 million of merger and acquisition expenses outweighing a one-time $19.0 million tax benefit from previous acquisitions. Revenues at $926.1 million were up 18.2%.

The top line beat Wall Street’s expectation for $914.4 million. Including the one-time expenses and benefits, earnings came in at 33 cents a share, a penny behind analysts’ target.

AMC shares are unchanged in initial post-market trading.

CEO Adam Aron says that his company’s “laser-like focus on the priorities that drive considerable growth is what differentiates us, and what has established AMC as the clear and undisputed leader among movie-theatre operators.”