Amazon Web Services says it’s still working to repair what it calls “high error rates” that began around 11:00 A.M. PT, affecting many, but not all, internet sites and applications it serves.

The company says that it has repaired its service health dashboard but is still having problems with its US-EAST-1 services, a unit that’s based in Virginia and serves the east coast.

“We are working hard at repairing S3 [Amazon Simple Storage Service], believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue,” Amazon stated.

The outage has affected services including DownDetector.com and IsItDownRightNow.com that monitor web site outages.

Amazon says that its Simple Storage Service offers “primary storage for cloud-native applications” and is “designed to deliver 99.999999999% durability.”