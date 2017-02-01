EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios’ ‘Suspiria’ remake from Italian helmer Luca Guadagnino is heading to the European Film Market next week in Berlin with FilmNation aboard the project for international sales.

The remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror classic has been a passion project for Guadagnino for some time. It stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace-Moretz and Mia Goth and is based on a young American ballet dancer who travels to a prestigious dance academy in Europe, only to discover it is something far more sinister and supernatural. She becomes increasingly terrified after a series of gruesome murders ensue and she slowly unravels the dark history of the academy.

Guadagnino is fresh off of the Sundance premiere of his 1980s-set English-language romance Call Me By Your Name, which went down a storm at the festival. Released by Sony Classics, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Andre Aciman and stars Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stulbarg. That film is also screening in Berlin’s Panorama section.

Suspiria is written by David Kajganich, who adapts the remake from Argento and Daria Nicolodi’s original script.

Frenesy Film Company, Mythology Entertainment, First Sun Films and Memo Films produce. Guadagnino, Brad Fischer, Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, William Sherak and Silvia Venturini Fendi are producers on the title while James Vanderbilt, Paul Deason, Massimiliano Violante and Carlo Antonelli exec produce.

Amazon Studios picked up the project last year for worldwide distribution rights and is financing production.

Argento’s original, which was laden with the supernatural, witches and a lot of blood, marked the beginning of the director’s Three Mothers trilogy, which was followed by Inferno (1980) and The Mother of Tears (2007).

Yesterday, Deadline unveiled another FilmNation project heading into Berlin: Glen Basner’s banner will also be selling Dan Fogelman’s upcoming project Life Itself, with Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde and Samuel L. Jackson.

Moretz, Johnson, Guadagnino and Goth are repped by WME and Moretz is also repped by T Squared Entertainment.

Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.