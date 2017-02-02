Amazon’s stock price dropped 3.8% in post market trading after the e-retailer’s Q4 earnings report showed it failed to deliver the revenues that Wall Street expected.

It generated $749 million in net income, up 55.4% vs the period in 2015, on revenues of $43.74 billion, up 22.4%. Analysts anticipated revenues of $44.68 billion.

Earnings at $1.54 a share beat expectations for $1.35.

CEO Jeff Bezos touts Amazon Prime Video which “is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. Prime Now added 18 new cities, which means millions more members now get one and two hour delivery. New benefits were also added to the list, like Prime Reading, Audible Channels for Prime, Twitch Prime and more. And customers noticed — tens of millions of new paid members joined the program in just this past year.”

Amazon says it expects current quarter sales to come in between $33.25 billion and $35.75 billion, or between 14% and 23% vs last year. But operating income will fall short of last year’s $1.1 billion, coming in at between $250 million and $900 million.