Amazon has ordered two new original kids Series, Pete the Cat, based on the award-winning James Dean book series, and Costume Quest, from the popular video games, for premiere next year on Prime.

Harper Collins

From Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Phineas and Ferb), Pete the Cat received a 14-episode straight-to-series order. The show follows Pete the Cat, the coolest cat ever and his groovy guide to life—from rockin’ out with his guitar to riding a skateboard. The series is a co-production with Alcon Television Group and will be developed by Marsh and Appian Way production company. Elvis Costello and Diana Krall will voice Pete’s parents. Marsh will executive produce along with Alcon’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Laura Lancaster, as well as Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson. Alcon’s Ben Roberts is slated to produce, with Appian Way’s Nathaniel Posey slated to co-produce. Harper Collins has published more than 34 Pete the Cat books, which have been translated into 13 languages and received 18 literacy awards, including the Theodore Geisel Seuss Award.

Double Fine Productions

Based on the hit video game series by Double Fine Productions (Psychonauts, Broken Age) and the world originally created by Tasha Sounart, Costume Quest is a funny and mysterious animated series aimed at six to 11-year-olds. The show stars four kids facing off against the dark forces lurking in the shadows of their sleepy town of Auburn Pines. To overcome obstacles and achieve their goals, they must learn to unlock and master the magical powers of supernormal costumes—with each costume comes a new set of transformations and powers.

The series is executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) who also serves as story editor, as well as Frederator Studios’ Fred Seibert (The Fairly OddParents), Kevin Kolde (Adventure Time) and Eric Homan (Adventure Time). Costume Quest is produced at Frederator Studios, a WOW! Unlimited Media company.