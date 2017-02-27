Fortitude, whose first season was co-produced and aired on Participant Media’s cable channel Pivot before it was shut down, has found a new U.S. home on Amazon.

After originally releasing the first season of Fortitude for U.S. in January 2016, the streaming service has picked up Season 2 of the Sky Atlantic series, starring new cast addition Dennis Quaid, as an Amazon original in the U.S. to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Fortitude follows Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer) of Fortitude, a small isolated community with a captive population in an environment that is undergoing change and upheaval due to parasite and pathogen activity. After shooting the woman he loved, Dan becomes consumed with guilt, disappears into the wilderness and was presumed dead. Without a sheriff, the people of Fortitude begin to wonder whether Deputy Eric Odegard (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), who has spent the last few weeks desperately searching for Dan, can fill his shoes. A new body is discovered on the other side of town and Eric must step up and lead this horrific investigation. As his own police team is trying to figure out who would have killed a man for no apparent reason, Dan suddenly reappears—a violent broken ruin of a man and wild to the point of feral. Quaid stars as Michael Lennox, a fisherman and patriarch of a family living in Fortitude, who is struggling to come to terms with his terminally ill wife, and will try anything to find a cure.

Fortitude premiered on Sky Atlantic in 2015 and became the network’s most successful original drama commission to date, with the first episode watched by an accumulative audience of more than 3.2 million.

Co-starring are Sofie Gråbøl, Luke Treadaway, Darren Boyd, Mia Jexen, Alexandra Moen, Verónica Echegui, Sienna Guillory, Ramon Tikaram, Parminder Nagra, Michelle Fairley, Robert Sheehan and Ken Stott.

“In Fortitude, our customers will experience Dennis Quaid in a remarkably compassionate role, joined by an ensemble cast that has resonated with audiences globally,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios.

Fortitude is produced by Fifty Fathoms. The series is created and written by Simon Donald, and executive produced by Donald, Faye Dorn and Patrick Spence. Trevor Hopkins and Susie Liggat serve as producers.