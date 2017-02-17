Amazon has put in development Late Bloomers, a half-hour comedy series from Ben Stiller & Nicky Weinstock’s Red Hour, Deb Spera and Maria Grasso’s One-Two Punch Productions, Survivor’ Remorse executive producer Victor Levin, and ITV Studios.

Red Hour

Created and written by Donal Lardner Ward (How To Make It In America), Late Bloomers follows a 40-something couple that’s randomly selected for a human trial of an experimental drug therapy that halts aging. In a culture obsessed with staying young, the series explores the be-careful-what-you-wish-for reality of extending life, and the unexpected ways it impacts marriage, children, friendships, career ambitions and the eternal quest for meaning. Red Hour’s Stiller and Weinstock executive produce with One-Two Punch’s Spera and Grasso, and Levin. ITV Studios, where One-Two Punch has had an overall deal, is the studio. Spera and Grasso launched together the company,which is now run by Spera as Grasso left last year to join Marti Noxon’s production company.

Ward has written, produced and directed several features, including the recently wrapped We Only Know So Much, starring Jeanne Tripplehorn, Damian Young & Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things).

Rex/Shutterstock

Levin has been a writer-producer for shows including AMC’s Mad Men and NBC’s Mad About You. Currently, he serves as an executive producer, writer and director for the Starz comedy series Survivor’s Remorse.

Stiller, Ward, Spera, Grasso and Levin are all repped by WME; Ward is also repped by Jennifer Levine at Untitled Entertainment.