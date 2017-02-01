Amazon Studios has put in development an untitled drama project from The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder and feature producer Will Packer (Straight Outta Compton).

The storyline is being kept under wraps but is said to revolve around an alternate universe in the vein of Man In The High Castle. McGruder will executive produce with Norman Aladjem and Packer.

McGruder, who won a Peabody Award for his animated television series The Boondocks, also co-created live-action comedy series Black Jesus — currently in its third season on Adult Swim — which he executive produces with Aladjem. McGruder is repped by ICM Partners, LEG Management, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes.

Packer has produced eight No. 1 films at the box office, including both Ride Along and Think Like A Man franchise films, as well as No Good Deed, Takers, Stomp The Yard and Obsessed.