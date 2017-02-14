Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo’s Amasia Entertainment has launched a TV division with veteran film/TV exec Tracy Mercer at the helm.

Mercer, who most recently served as a feature film and TV exec at Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment, will serve as Senior Vice President of the new division. While focusing primarily on television, Tracy will also contribute to Amasia’s feature film slate on select projects.

As the head of development at Revelations, Mercer was key in the development and launch of two series: CBS’s hit drama Madam Secretary on which she served as producer and Discovery Science Channel’s Emmy-nominated series Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman, where she served as Executive Producer. She was also co-producer on ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 film, The 16th Man. On the film side, Mercer worked in a development capacity on several films including Clint Eastwood’s Invictus, and was a producer on Richard Loncraine’s Diane Keaton, Morgan Freeman starrer, 5 Flights Up.

Prior to joining Revelations, Tracy served as SVP of development at Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Pictures where she worked in a development capacity on films that included Ang Lee’s Hulk and Karyn Kusama’s Aeon Flux. Previously Mercer worked as creative executive to Dan Halsted at Halsted Pictures and as story editor for Rob Fried at his Sony-based shingle, Fried Films.

Los Angeles-based Amasia has produced and provided financing for six films in the last several years, including The Call, starring Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin; The Road Within, starring Robbie Sheehan, Dev Patel and Zoe Kravitz; Careful What You Wish For, starring Nick Jonas; and Mr. Right, starring Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick and Tim Roth. Amasia also provided financing and producing services on the horror comedy Fear Inc., and on Zedd True Colors, the music documentary about the meteoric rise of world-renowned EDM music DJ Zedd.

“Tracy is the perfect addition to our executive team. We have been quietly building a slate of television projects, and couldn’t be more excited to officially launch Amasia Television with Tracy,” said Helfant.

“Tracy’s experience, reputation and talent relationships will be invaluable as we bring Amasia’s projects to the television market,” added Gallo.