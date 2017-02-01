EXCLUSIVE: Dane DeHaan, who has the title role in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and stars in A Cure for Wellness, has just joined Martin Sheen and J.K. Simmons in the voice cast for animated feature The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island from Legacy Classics and Shout! Factory Kids. He will play the role of Joe, a handyman with a mysterious past.



The film, directed by Dan Chuba, Mark Dippé and Anna Chi, also stars Joey King (Independence Day: Resurgence) as Jesse Alden, Carter Sand (Frozen) as Benny Alden, Gil Birmingham (Twilight) as Lonan Browning, Griffin Gluck (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life) as Henry Alden, Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Rebels) as Capt. Daniel and Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave) as Violet.

The animated family film follows the adventures of the orphaned Boxcar Children as they spend an entire summer living on their grandfather’s small, nearly uninhabited island and then come upon Joe, who is inexplicably living on their island. It is being produced by Legacy Classics and Blueberry Pictures with Shout! Factory and Albert Whitman & Company.

The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island is the first of three new animated features adapted from the best-selling series of books from Gertrude Chandler Warner that is part of a long-term, multifaceted co-production and film distribution partnership between Shout! Factory and Legacy Classics for a slate of new family movies.

Timed to the 75th anniversary of The Boxcar Children festivities, Shout! Factory and Legacy Classics are working closely with book publisher Albert Whitman & Company, with an eye toward launching the first movie in fall 2017.

DeHaan, who also had a memorable turn as the villainous Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.