Bones’ alum Tamara Taylor has booked a recurring role opposite James Purefoy on Altered Carbon, Netflix’s futuristic drama series conceived, written and executive produced by Laeta Kalogridis. Based on Richard Morgan’s award-winning 2002 cyberpunk sci-fi novel, Altered Carbon, from Skydance Television, is set in the 25th century when the human mind has been digitized and the soul is transferable from one body to the next. Taylor will play Oumou Prescott, a very powerful, whip-smart lawyer who represents Laurens Bancroft (Purefoy). In addition to an 11-season run on Bones, Taylor also appeared in Party of Five, Lost and was the voice of Wonder Woman in the DC animated film Justice League: Gods and Monsters. She’s repped by Manifest Talent Group, Michael Greene & Associates and Industry Entertainment.

Satisfaction alumna Brittany S. Hall is set for a recurring role on the third season of HBO’s comedy series Ballers. Hall will play Amber, a woman from Ricky’s (John David Washington) past. Looking at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players, Ballers stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami. Hall’s recent credits include TV series Quarry, Being Mary Jane, and Survivor’s Remorse and feature Drumline: A New Beat. She’s repped by APA and Stokes Management.