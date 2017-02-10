All3Media has added to its stable of indies with the acquisition of the UK’s Two Brothers Pictures. Launched in 2014 by writers and producers Harry and Jack Williams, and joined in 2016 by COO Claire Evans, the company’s credits include BBC comedy Fleabag which airs via Amazon in the U.S.

The Williams brothers penned both seasons of BBC/Starz’s The Missing, produced by New Pictures in association with Two Brothers, which has been nominated for Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA awards. Season 2 begins airing on February 12 domestically.

Recent orders include Liar, a six-part thriller for ITV, starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; Rellik a time-jumping murder mystery co-production with New Pictures for BBC One; and Hong Kong based conspiracy thriller, White Dragon for ITV.

All3Media International will be the distribution partner for Two Brothers going forward.