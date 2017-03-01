Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with the latest chapter in the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant. The new trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Fox sci-fi thriller lets audiences know that “the path to paradise begins in hell,” and begins with the crew aboard the colony ship, Covenant.”

20th Century Fox

As the team explores undiscovered territory, danger and extraterrestrial species – including Xenomorphs – lurk all around. The sequel to Prometheus follows the team as it’s bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. When the crew thinks it found uncharted land, it discovers a dark and dangerous world. Uncovering a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Michael Fassbender stars as David, with Noomi Rapace reprising her role as Elizabeth Shaw. Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez and Billy Crudup round out the cast. Scott directs from a script by Jack Paglen, Michael Green and John Logan.

Alien: Covenant arrives in theaters on May 19. Check out the trailer above.