Alec Baldwin stopped by Tonight Show in promotion of his record 17th turn hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Baldwin, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s Twitter tirades, also took a moment to poke fun at POTUS’s attack of Nordstrom for its decision to drop daughter Ivanka’s clothing line, maybe previewing the subject of SNL’s opening. It went over big on Tonight, anyway:

“I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump Men’s Collection at Nordstrom’s,” he said. “Big sale right now: 95 percent off of – everything.”

After the break, Baldwin and host Jimmy Fallon played Box of Lies. As they took turns stumping each other about olive-stuffed surgical gloves, and gelatinous teddy bears, Fallon, who also has played Trump for NBC in late night, could not resist turning it into an impersonation competition. Baldwin won that game, easily.