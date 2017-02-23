Alan Colmes, the cable news and radio commentator who, as half of Fox News’ early and long-running Hannity & Colmes was the network’s go-to voice for a more liberal viewpoint, is dead following a brief illness at the age of 66.

Colmes death was announced on Fox News in a segment narrated by Hannity, who called Colmes “one of the nicest, kindest and most generous people.” Fox News confirmed his death.

A statement on Colmes’ website says he is survived by wife Jocelyn Elise Crowley. The statement in full reads:

Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

The commentator was a talk radio host before and after joining Fox News in 1996, hired by CEO Roger Ailes to co-host Hannity & Colmes, the two hosts offering their right-left (respectively) perspectives to the issues of the day. The program lasted through 2008, with Hannity soon going it alone on his now solo-titled show. Colmes continued on a a Fox News contributor, appearing on such programs as The O’Reilly Factor, Red Eye and Fox News Watch.

Colmes was the author of 2003’s Red, White & Liberal: How Left is Right and Right is Wrong.

Colmes was also a fervent and prolific tweeter, with apparently automated messages going out on his account even today, including two minutes after the announcement of his death. Though the subsequent post was deleted, Colmes, who posted numerous tweets on any given day, might have been delighted with getting in a last jab.

The deleted post said, “Actual economists: Trump’s rosy forecast is baloney.”

Meanwhile, colleagues paid their respects:

So sad to hear of the death of Fox News colleague Alan Colmes. He and I agreed on little, but I liked him immensely. Good guy. R.I.P. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2017

Remembering @AlanColmes who passed away at 66, a funny, smart, passionate broadcaster who was beloved by all. Rest In Peace, Alan — Steve Doocy (@SteveDoocy) February 23, 2017

Very saddened by the news of @AlanColmes' passing. We'll miss your quick wit and kind heart, my friend. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 23, 2017