SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended its Season 4 LMD pod with a shocker that no one saw coming.

After perishing in the Season 3 finale, it looks like a certain specialist, who was secretly a HYDRA agent, will be returning to the series.

“Self Control,” the episode directed and written by Jed Whedon, saw the team compromised and replaced with Life Model Decoy versions of themselves. In the latest episode, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) “hacked” themselves into Aida’s Framework, trying to get back to their avatar selves and save the others who were also trapped.

Once they put their plan in motion, Daisy woke up in a bathtub and reunited with her boyfriend – who happened to not be Lincoln (Luke Mitchell), but Grant Ward (Brett Dalton). Ward had previously died in the tenth episode of the third season, after he attacked Coulson (Clark Gregg), who then killed him with his prosthetic hand.

Ward’s return to Agents was confirmed after the episode with a video posted on Marvel’s Twitter page with the message, “Spoiler Warning: Guess who’s back.”

Check out the video below.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns April 4 on ABC.