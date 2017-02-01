A&E is staying on the beat, extending the freshman run of its real-time reality police docuseries Live PD with an order for 13 more episodes, bringing the Season 1 total to 21 episodes.

Since its premiere in October, Live PD — which A&E’s general manager Rob Sharenow described to Deadline as “unmediated, live Cops with third-party journalistic context” — has averaged 1.1 million total viewers a week in Live+7 and has outperformed A&E’s regular primetime average by 29% among total viewers.

The show also quickly established itself as an awards contender, landing a Directors Guild Award nomination in the Reality Programs category. It also made headlines with some of the featured cops.

Hosted by ABC News’ Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Live PD, from Big Fish Entertainment, follows six diverse police departments in real time as they patrol their communities on a Friday night.

New episodes of Live PD continue on Friday nights at 9 PM with two extra episodes in the same time slot on Saturday, February 4 and 11.

“We’re proud to be the destination for a series that is not only at the cutting edge of technological achievements but is also bold in nature,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP & Head of Programming at A&E Network. “By presenting an unfiltered look at how our country is being policed and prompting the thought-provoking conversation that follows, we’ve tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in a way that no other show has before.”

David Doss, former news executive producer at CNN, ABC and NBC, serves as showrunner for the series. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, David Doss, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.