There were politics and attempts to playoffs winners early in this year’s Grammy Awards but the first big bleep and F-bomb came almost two-hours in to the CBS broadcast tonight – and it came from the multi-nominated Adele.

“I’m sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again,” said the 25 singer after she let the four-letter word rip during the beginning of a tribute to George Michael. “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for you. I’m sorry,” Adele added to cheers from the supportive crowd in L.A.’s Staples Center.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she also said after viewers at home were relieved of the swearing that was clearly heard in the arena. The TV audience were instead subject to a series of beeps to drowned out the FCC-violating language before Adele restarted her version of Michael’s Fastlove song.

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day last year at his home in the UK.

While a frequent dropper of salty language during live performances, Adele’s remarks where not actually the first F-bomb of the 59th annual Grammys – technically. Before the almost live show starts, Katy Perry dropped some not for primetime phrases on the red carpet while talking to Ryan Seacrest. Luckily that was caught too by network censors and Perry, who later went on stage wearing a “RESIST” armband, quickly apologized