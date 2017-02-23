Acorn Media Enterprises has boarded its latest UK drama series as the North American co-production partner on BBC One’s Love, Lies & Records. The Acorn TV Original is written by Kay Mellor (The Syndicate) and stars Catastrophe and Ugly Betty‘s Ashley Jensen who also led Acorn’s first original series, Agatha Raisin. A six-part series, Love, Lies & Records is produced by Rollem Productions for BBC One.

Shooting starts next month on the drama that follows Town Hall Registrar Kate Dickenson (Jensen) as she juggles her personal life with the daily dramas of births, marriages and deaths. After a dream promotion to the top job of Superintendent, Kate finds herself increasingly torn by the endless responsibilities of being a modern working mother. Things go from complicated to impossible when a disgruntled colleague threatens to expose a secret from her past.

Adrian Bower (Granchester, The Last Kingdom), Kenny Doughty (Vera), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, War And Peace) and Mark Stanley (Dark River) also star.

The A Word‘s Dominic Leclerc and Silk‘s Cilla Ware are directors. Producer is Yvonne Francas (Death In Paradise, The Syndicate). Executive producers are Kay Mellor for Rollem and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

Love, Lies & Records will be distributed internationally by All3Media International with Acorn holding UK, Ireland and Australia/New Zealand rights.

Other Acorn TV Originals this year include Agatha Christie’s A Witness For The Prosecution, Striking Out, Loch Ness and Acceptable Risk.