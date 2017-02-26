Ruth Negga, Casey Affleck and many other celebrities donned a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at yesterday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards and today’s 89th annual Academy Awards.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The initiative, Stand With ACLU, gives artists an opportunity to express their support for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States. Nominees, presenters, filmmakers, musicians, executives and guests can wear the blue ribbon on the red carpet and during the Academy Awards.

The blue ribbon is a symbol of solidarity with the ACLU and acknowledges the commitment of those on the front lines – in the courts, legislatures and in the streets – who are working to ensure that our precious freedoms and values are preserved.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday’s Spirit Awards, Affleck began the trend with the ribbon pinned on his suit. On Sunday’s Oscar’s red carpet, Negga, nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Loving, wore a pin on her bright red, custom Valentino gown.

Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, also showed their solidarity by wearing the ACLU ribbon, along with model Karlie Kloss, whose blue ribbon stood out against her white Stella McCartney gown.