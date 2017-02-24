Hope Davis (Allegiance), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Chicago Hope) and Regé-Jean Page (Roots) have joined the series-regular cast of ABC’s untitled legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios.

Written by Scandal‘s Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica, the legal drama, set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Davis will play Jill, Federal Public Defender. Smart and savvy, Jill is the boss of all the newly minted public defenders, and she makes it clear to them from the moment they get their cases that they’ve got an uphill climb.

Hall will portray Chief Judge William. Intelligent, eloquent, formidable, seasoned, and fair, Judge Byrne is the chief judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, who welcomes and swears in the newly minted prosecutors and public defenders.

Page is Leonard. Arrogant, animated, with considerable swagger, a bit of an a**hole, intelligent, wants to win, Leonard is a new prosecutor taking his first case at the prestigious United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Davies also executive produces with Rhimes and Beers.

Davis starred as former Russian agent Katya O’Connor on Allegiance and most recently appeared in American Crime and Wayward Pines. She’ll next be seen in Danny Strong’s J.D. Salinger biopic Salinger.

Curtis-Hall, known for his starring role as Dr. Dennis Hancock in Chicago Hope, recently portrayed Ben Ulrich on Netflix’s Daredevil and directed Lifetime movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.

Page starred as Guy Braxton on Waterloo Road and played Chicken George on A+E Networks’ Roots remake.