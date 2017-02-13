ABC will premiere a four-hour documentary miniseries on the life of Princess Diana marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

The untitled project, a co-production of ABC and Time Inc’s People, will air over two nights in August, and include interviews with those who knew her best, as well as leading Diana experts. The interviews will be woven together with People’s reporting, as well as archival footage of the Princess of Wales. The documentary will explore Diana’s life, and will look at the ways in which her story remains relevant today. Diana, Princess of Wales, died August 31, 1997 at the age of 36.

Maura Mandt serves as executive producer for Time Inc. Productions, which will distribute the documentary in international territories.