ABC has given pilot orders to single-camera comedies Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Prods. and Warner Bros TV; and Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Both projects had put pilot commitments. This marks Kaplan’s fourth pilot order, the most for a producer so far this season.

In her return to ABC where she created Suburgatory and Selfiie, Kapnek wrote Splitting Up Together based on the 2016 Danish series created by Mette Heeno. Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

Kapnek executive produces via her Piece of Pie Prods. DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman executive produce for A Very Good Production, along with Heeno, Hella Joof and Mie Andreasen.

This is ABC’s fourth pilot this season that is based on a foreign series format, joining comedy Raised By Wolves (UK) and dramas Salamander (Belgium) and The Good Doctor (Korea).

Penned by Sklaver, Charlie Foxtrot –– military slang for a clusterf*ck — centers on Captain Charlie Taylor, a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq. Sklaver executive produces with Kaplan and Dana Honor.





Sklaver, who is co-executive producer on Starz’s Blunt Talk, also is consulting producer on Kapital’s new ABC comedy series American Housewife. He previously teamed with Kaplan three years ago for another single-camera comedy at ABC and ABC Studios.

Charlie Foxtrot joins Kapital’s other three broadcast comedy pilots, Me, Myself & I and 9J, 9K & 9L at CBS and Linda From HR at Fox.