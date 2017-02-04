ABC has given a pilot order to Losing It, a single-camera family comedy from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. This marks Kaplan’s sixth broadcast comedy pilot this season.

Additionally, the network has greenlighted a multi-camera single-dad comedy written by Dannah Phirman & Danielle Schneider and executive produced by Trophy Wife creators Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern. Both comedies hail from ABC Studios.

Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it.

Nash moved to ABC Studios after a five-year stint at Universal TV, where he had two back-to-back overall deals and created and executive produced two comedy projects that went to series: Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told.

Losing It joins Kaplan’s other five comedy pilot orders this season: Me, Myself & I, 9J, 9K and 9L and Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices at CBS; Linda From HR at Fox; and Charlie Foxtrot at ABC.

Written by Phirman and Schneider, the untitled single-dad comedy centers on an intellectual but emotionally challenged single dad who moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building. Phirman and Schneider executive produce alongside Haskins and Halpern, who are under an overall deal at ABC Studios.

This is the second multi-camera comedy pilot at ABC this season, joining the Carol Burnett starrer Household Name. The other 11 half-hour pilots, including the planted Black-ish spinoff, are single-camera.