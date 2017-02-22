EXCLUSIVE: The prospect that Abby Lee Miller might actually end up behind bars for fraud dominated a lot of the Season 7 finale of Dance Moms last night but today the host got a bit of breathing room.

With less than 48 hours to go before the guilty pleading Miller faced sentencing that the federal government wants to see her in jail for 2.5 years for, Pittsburgh-based Judge Joy Flowers Conti pushed the hearing off the schedule. “The sentencing scheduled for 2/24/2017 is cancelled,” said the court on Wednesday of the case. “The sentencing will be rescheduled by further order of court.” No future date has been given.

No official word yet either if Dance Moms is coming back for another season on Lifetime but sources say filming has been underway for several weeks.

The continuance in the contentious more than a yearlong and much delayed case comes after U.S. Attorney’s office asked for it to be punted – for now. “The government respectfully requests the continued sentencing hearing be moved to the earliest available date and time convenient for the court,” said the feds motion from Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci of earlier today that Judge Conti subsequently approved. Unsurprisingly Miller’s lawyers consented to the request to the court.

Currently traveling back from the U.K. where she was touring for her dance instructing business, Miller was expected to be in court in Pittsburgh on Friday. Over the government’s objections, the Dance Moms host was granted the right to the international travel from February 16- 21 earlier this month. Judge Conti was also expected to make her sentencing decision either at the February 24 hearing or soon afterwards.

With jail time a real possibilities arising from the very serious charges, the sentencing hearing at the end of this week would have seen the Dance Moms host’s reps Robert Ridge and Brandon Verdream argue in front of the judge why their first time offender client should receive probation and a small fine at most – as they have postulated in previous court filings. On January 20, the government argued its side of the story and hit Miller hard. Dismissing her claims that the not insignificant Dance Moms money she hide from her bankruptcy case was the result of getting famous too fast, Melucci said last month that Miller “intended to cause harm” to her creditors by deliberately misrepresenting her income on said bankruptcy filings in 2012.

Back in October 2016, Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud and in last June a new charge was made of violating currency reporting laws was added to the case. Miller entered a guilty plea on June 27, 2016 Her fight dialed it down a bit more at the January 20 hearing when she said that she would halt her attempts to not pay up the $120,000 she was accused of illegally sneaking into America from Australia in the summer of 2014. At the same time, the feds ceased their request to enhance Miller’s sentence for the use of minors in her activity of not reporting bringing more that $10,000 into America from down under.

In the initial charges, the Dance Moms host was said to have hidden more than $755,000 in earnings from the Lifetime reality series from the courts and the taxman while going through a nearly resolved bankruptcy. As documentation uncovered in the feds investigation made clear, Miller even had Dance Moms producers Collins Avenue Productions pay her mother fees that were due to her from the show to fall under the radar of the courts.

And she may have pulled it off until around two years ago when bankruptcy Judge Thomas Agresti came across Dance Moms on TV one night. While watching the unscripted program, Agresti found himself wondering why cash from the Lifetime series was never a part of the bankruptcy he was overseeing – which had Miller claiming a total income of $8,899 a month. That soon led to he U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh pursuing the case of the missing money, and the charges against Miller resulted.

When and how it will all end is not even penciled in on the calendar – yet.