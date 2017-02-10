EXCLUSIVE: In a splashy Berlin sale, A24 has closed a deal for North American rights to A Prayer Before Dawn, the Jean-Stephane Sauvaire-directed action film that provides a breakout opportunity for Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole. The film is based on the true life experience of Billy Moore, who survived his Thai prison ordeal by becoming a Muay Thai boxing champion. CAA brokered the deal after it began showing promo footage on Wednesday. Shot in a real Thai prison and featuring hard R action, the footage got a rousing reaction and A24 didn’t wait to strike. The film is written by Jonathan Hirschbein and Nick Saltrese, and is produced by Roy Boulter, Rita Dagher, Sol Papadopoulos, Nicholas Simon, with James Schamus exec producing. Hanway is selling foreign.
A24 Buys North American Rights To Muay Thai Pic ‘A Prayer Before Dawn:’ Berlin
by Mike Fleming Jr
