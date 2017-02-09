Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American, Australian and New Zealand rights to Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujur Fantastica), ahead of its world premiere in competition Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival. The deal was struck with Participant Media.

Written by Lelio and Gonzalo Maza, the Spanish-language pic stars Daniela Vega as Marina, a waitress and singer, and Orlando (Francisco Reyes), an older man, who are in love and planning for the future. After Orlando suddenly falls ill and dies, Marina is forced to confront his family and society, and to fight again to show them who she is: complex, strong, forthright, fantastic.

The Chile-U.S.-Germany-Spain co-production is produced by Fabula’s Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín with German banner Komplizen Film; Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King are executive producers. Sony Classics previously teamed with Fabula and Participant on Pablo Larraín’s No and with Komplizen Film on this year’s German Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann.

