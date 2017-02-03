3 Idiotas, a Spanish-language comedy from director Carlos Bolado, has been been slated for a theatrical release by Lionsgate and its Pantelion Films banner. The film about two nerdy friends and their arch rival from college who go in search of a long lost buddy who disappeared on graduation day, will open in a moderate release on June 2 this year.

The film, in which the characters relive college life and recall memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently even as the rest of the world called them idiots, stars Martha Higareda, Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vázquez, Germán Valdés, Vadhir Derbez, and Rodrigo Murray. The screenwriters were Antonio Abascal, Carlos Bolado, Martha Higareda, and Cory Brusseau.

The comedy was produced by Miguel Mier, Bernardo Rugama, and Jimena Rodríguez and is from Greenlight Productions, Neverending Media, BoBo Producciones, Credix, Cutting Edge, and EFICINE.