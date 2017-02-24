The new 24 reboot, 24: Legacy, made its time slot premiere last night to an OK, not great 1.5 adults 18-49 rating a night after its high-profile post-Super Bowl debut (6.1 in 18-49). No one expects a show to be able to hold onto Super Bowl-propelled ratings, but the 24.6% retention is below what recent dramas have achieved following a post-Super Bowl episode, including Fox’s Glee, CBS’ Elementary and NBC’s The Blacklist. 24: Legacy outperformed the Live+same delivery in the slot of Gotham but was below the premiere of the last Jack Bauer 24 installment, Live Another Day (2.6 in 18-49).

Fox

At 9 PM, the premiere of new cop drama APB (1.5) matched its 24: Legacy lead-in. That was a solid showing for a series with fraction of 24: Legacy‘s name recognition and marketing, no major hook and no big stars, plus a complicated road to the screen. (The pilot’s original script was tossed out at start of production, with Matt Nix brought in to a major rewrite on the fly.) Will it be another sleeper in the slot like Lucifer, which also launched in midseason with little fanfare but went on to match and often exceed the ratings for its more established lead-in, Gotham. Both Lucifer and APB have one thing in common, Len Wiseman, who directed both pilots, helping them clinch series orders.

More ammunition for U.S. President and Celebrity Apprentice executive producer Donald Trump in his verbal assaults on the reality series’ ratings with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger. The competition show slipped another tenth to a new series low last night (0.9 in 18-49). That didn’t help 10 PM drama Timeless (0.6), which, after holding steady at a 0.9 demo rating the last three weeks, inexplicably dropped sharply (-33%) in its penultimate episode. It may get rounded up to a 0.7 in the finals, but that still will be a Live+same day low for the well received time-travel drama, which has support at NBC but that could be waning in face of the ratings decline. With big-name creators (Shawn Ryan, Eric Kripke), solid creative, established leads (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter) and strong lead-in (the series followed The Voice for most of its freshman run), why Timeless did not do better is one of the ratings conundrums this season, especially being early to market. (There are two more time-travel series debuting this midseason, Fox comedy Making History and ABC drama Time After Time.)

CBS’ Monday night slipped across the board with its new lineup that features newbie Superior Donuts. Kevin Can Wait (1.5) and Man With a Plan (1.4) each was off by two tenths from last week. In its regular slot debut, Superior Donuts (1.3) was down -30% from its preview behind The Big Bang Theory on Thursday, which is not bad given that its demo lead-in was 54% smaller. The sitcom starring Jermaine Fowler and Judd Hirsch also was down -23% from the most recent airing in the slot of 2 Broke Girls. Shifting to 9:30 PM, 2 Broke Girls (1.3) slipped -23% with the new lead-in but easily outperformed every episode of The Odd Couple in the half-hour this season. Scorpion (1.2) at 10 PM also ticked down.

ABC’s The Bachelor (2.3) continues to be rock solid, on par with last week and once again the highest rated program of the night in the demo. Quantico (0.7) also was even with last week, as it has been stable but low rated, with the soft L+SD performance hard to make up by solid DVR bumps.

On the CW, Supergirl (0.7) and a very eventful Jane the Virgin (0.3) held steady.