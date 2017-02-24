Following its post-Super Bowl series premiere which attracted 17.6 million viewers in Live+same day, Fox’s 24 reboot, 24: Legacy, grew its audience to 21.5 million total viewers in Live+7. That marked Fox’s largest 7-day multi-platform audience since The X-Files’ January 24, 2016 premiere, which drew 22.8 million P2+. In adults 18-49, Legacy drew a 7.1/25 rating.

For the week of January 30, Fox dramas Lucifer (1.9/6 L7) and Gotham (1.8/6 L7) were Monday’s highest-rated scripted telecasts, while on Tuesday The Mick (1.8/6 L7) ranked No. 1 (tied w/Flash). The Season 16 finale of Hell’s Kitchen delivered a 1.5/5 L7, steady with last season’s closer (1.5/6 L7).