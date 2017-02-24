Apologizing for using actual footage from the 2013 terrorist attack at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, the producers of Fox’s 24: Legacy pledged to remove the scenes from all future broadcasts of the episode.

The episode “3:00 PM – 4:00 PM” aired Monday and depicted the show’s U.S. officials reviewing footage of a terror attack. The situation was part of its fictional plotline, but the footage was real, as gunmen opened fire at the mall and crowds fled in panic.

“In Episode 4 of 24: Legacy, we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi,” says the statement from executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto. “It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show. We apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”

A Fox spokesman said, “I can confirm the footage was of the Nairobi attack and the producers very much regret using it to depict a fictional act of terror on the show.”

The Westgate attack on September 21, 2013, claimed at least 67 lives and left more than 175 wounded. The extremist Islamic group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. After the episode aired, the hashtag @SomeoneTellFox quickly spread word of — and outrage over — the incident.

Related2017 Fox Pilots