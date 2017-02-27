Welcome to Deadline’s live coverage of the 89th Oscars. While La La Land is the favorite for Best Picture, how will the audience respond to an Oscarcast that’s the antithesis of a burst-into-song musical, as producers have promised a stripped-down show with no production numbers? Elsewhere, will a SAG Awards victory mean Denzel Washington’s garbage man Troy Maxson upends early favorite Casey Affleck’s hollow-eyed janitor Lee Chandler for Best Actor? How the heck is Viola Davis considered Best Supporting Actress when the only other significant female in Fences is a child? Then there’s the influence of what Oscarcast producer Mike De Luca called “the hovering orange cloud”: How many times will President Donald Trump find himself on the business end of fiery speeches, and will he Twitter-fire back against every attack?

Follow along with our live blog and stay tuned for Deadline’s full coverage:

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:42 pm

Huppert has been winning awards since the
1970s for her acting. She is also the former Jury President at Cannes
for the year 2009 and has twice won Best Actress at Cannes. She has been
nominated for the French Cesar Awards about 15 times. She is nominated for Best Actress tonight.

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:39 pm

Great joke … the year that black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz …

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:37 pm

And here comes the politics … 225 countries who hate us … even Sweden has been wondering what is up with us. If everyone starts talking about Trump, people where I grew up in the Midwest are going to turn off the show.

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:35 pm

Timberlake’s Trolls tune debuted at #1 last May and was the most downloaded song of 2016

scottshilstone February 26, 20175:34 pm

JT warm up from earlier for tonight’s big opening:

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:34 pm

Yeah, great way to start the show. Jackie Chan is even rockin’ it.

Mike Fleming February 26, 20175:32 pm

The Oscar producers promised no song and dance numbers beyond the nominated songs, and they also promised to move the show along. What better way to do that than making one of those songs the Oscar opening number? It’s Can’t Stop the Feeling with Justin Timberlake, the most downloaded song of the year. 

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:30 pm

What are you serving at your Oscars party? Inside the Dolby Theatre, our Pete Hammond says they are handing out bags of potato chips to the nominees and other A-listers

Patrick Hipes February 26, 20175:30 pm

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:27 pm

Donald Trump is sure to be mentioned a lot tonight but POTUS swears he won’t be watching. The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host is having a dinner for 46 Governors at the White House right now but the press pool couldn’t resist adding just now at the end of their latest report: “Somewhere else, the Academy Awards were going on…” Almost, DC, almost

Patrick Hipes February 26, 20175:27 pm

Mike Fleming February 26, 20175:27 pm

Anita, when I interviewed Mel for Hacksaw Ridge after Venice, he had that long white beard he wore for The Professor and the Madman, the movie he made with Sean Penn. He twirled it nervously, tugging at it so much that all I could think of was Uma Thurman’s martial arts mentor played by Pai Mei in Kill Bill.  

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:22 pm

I’m glad Mel Gibson shaved. It’s nice to see his face again.

Mike Fleming February 26, 20175:21 pm

Such a sad day for good people passing. Our former Variety colleague Amy Dawes passed away this weekend, at age 56. Aside from Variety, she wrote for Emmy Magazine, Rolling Stone, LA Times and Indiewire. Our condolences. 

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:15 pm

Big promise –

Mike Fleming February 26, 20175:11 pm

Oscarcast producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd vowed that each winner gets 45 seconds, with the clock starting when they leave their chair to head to the stage. Given the volatility in the air, the musicians in the orchestra pit will probably get a lot of action tonight.  

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:10 pm

Tonight is Jimmy Kimmel’s first time in the often-treacherous Oscar host waters. If the ABC late-night host’s stellar performance fronting the Emmys for the second time back in September were any indication, we’re in for a fun ride. Take a look at our review of those Emmys here.

Mike Fleming February 26, 20175:09 pm

Jimmy Kimmel will set the tone for the awards show and how they’ll handle the overly political speeches that might turn off big parts of the country who are not part of the liberal elite bubble. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney set a brilliant tone for all of this at yesterday’s Spirit Awards, which is held in a giant tent on the beach in Santa Monica. Mulaney said that if the attendees leaned any more left, the tent would topple and fall into the Pacific Ocean. Mulaney also said that of the two sociopathic real estate scions, that Robert Durst was more likeable than Donald Trump. 

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:08 pm

Damien Chazelle, the now 32 year-old writer and director of tonight’s Oscar Best Picture front-runner La La Land, would tie as the youngest director to win the Best Director trophy. The last 32 year old to win was 86 years ago — Norman Taurog for the film Skippy in 1931.

Dominic Patten February 26, 20175:03 pm

This could be the first year in a while that the Best Feature winner at the Indie Spirits Awards is not the Best Picture victory at the Oscars. If Moonlight takes the big prize, the streak continues but if it is La La Land, which was ineligible for the Spirit Awards because it had a budget over $20 million …the run is broken. Last year’s Best Feature winner, Spotlight, went on to snag the Best Picture award as did 2015 and 2014 Spirit winners Birdman and 12 Years A Slave.

Anita Busch February 26, 20175:01 pm

Tonight, if three African Americans win in the acting categories, history will be made. In previous years there haven’t been more than two win in one show. The last time was in 2007 when Forest Whitaker won Best Actor for King of Scotland and Jennifer Hudson won Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls.