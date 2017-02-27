Welcome to Deadline’s live coverage of the 89th Oscars. While La La Land is the favorite for Best Picture, how will the audience respond to an Oscarcast that’s the antithesis of a burst-into-song musical, as producers have promised a stripped-down show with no production numbers? Elsewhere, will a SAG Awards victory mean Denzel Washington’s garbage man Troy Maxson upends early favorite Casey Affleck’s hollow-eyed janitor Lee Chandler for Best Actor? How the heck is Viola Davis considered Best Supporting Actress when the only other significant female in Fences is a child? Then there’s the influence of what Oscarcast producer Mike De Luca called “the hovering orange cloud”: How many times will President Donald Trump find himself on the business end of fiery speeches, and will he Twitter-fire back against every attack?

Follow along with our live blog and stay tuned for Deadline’s full coverage: