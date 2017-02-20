The 2017 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards honored the talented professionals who create the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and, now, the Internet. Winners in the film categories included La La Land, Suicide Squad and Nocturnal Animals, among others.
On the TV side, American Horror Story: Roanoke took home three trophies, with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Game of Thrones and Westworld each taking home two awards.
During the ceremony, Darren Criss (Glee) presented Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Artisan Award for his contributions to television. Additionally, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelmann and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land). Engleman’s longtime client Cher could not attend the show, but prepared a video tribute in honor of the Lifetime Achievement honoree, while Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs surprised Engelman to bestow the honor.
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, hosted by comedian Loni Love (The Real) for a second year in a row, took place at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live before an audience of more than 700, including guild members, industry executives and press, with MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert presiding over the awards ceremony.
See the full list of winners below.
Winners for Feature Length Motion Picture (Feature Films):
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Nocturnal Animals
Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
La La Land
Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir
BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Suicide Squad
Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Hail, Caesar!
Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Star Trek Beyond
Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo
Winners for Television and New Media Series:
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Dancing With the Stars
Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Game of Thrones
Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Game of Thrones
Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada
Winners for Television Mini Series or Movie Made for Television
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
Winners for Commercials and Music Videos:
BEST MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo
Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
BEST HAIR STYLING
Dior J’adore The Absolute Femininity Feat. Charlize Theron
Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri
Winners for Theatrical Productions (Live Stage):
BEST MAKE-UP
A Chorus Line
Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers
BEST HAIR STYLING
Amadeus
Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee
Winners for Children and Teen Programming:
BEST MAKE-UP
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
BEST HAIR STYLING
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina
Winners for Daytime Television:
BEST MAKE-UP
The Real
Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas
BEST HAIR STYLING
The Young and The Restless
Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio
Suicide squad I have feeling will take it.