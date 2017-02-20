The 2017 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards honored the talented professionals who create the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and, now, the Internet. Winners in the film categories included La La Land, Suicide Squad and Nocturnal Animals, among others.

FX

On the TV side, American Horror Story: Roanoke took home three trophies, with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Game of Thrones and Westworld each taking home two awards.

During the ceremony, Darren Criss (Glee) presented Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Artisan Award for his contributions to television. Additionally, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelmann and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land). Engleman’s longtime client Cher could not attend the show, but prepared a video tribute in honor of the Lifetime Achievement honoree, while Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs surprised Engelman to bestow the honor.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, hosted by comedian Loni Love (The Real) for a second year in a row, took place at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live before an audience of more than 700, including guild members, industry executives and press, with MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert presiding over the awards ceremony.

See the full list of winners below.

Winners for Feature Length Motion Picture (Feature Films):

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Nocturnal Animals

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

La La Land

Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Suicide Squad

Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Hail, Caesar!

Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Star Trek Beyond

Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo

Winners for Television and New Media Series:

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Game of Thrones

Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Game of Thrones

Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada

Winners for Television Mini Series or Movie Made for Television

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

Winners for Commercials and Music Videos:

BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo

Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

BEST HAIR STYLING

Dior J’adore The Absolute Femininity Feat. Charlize Theron

Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri

Winners for Theatrical Productions (Live Stage):

BEST MAKE-UP

A Chorus Line

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers

BEST HAIR STYLING

Amadeus

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

Winners for Children and Teen Programming:

BEST MAKE-UP

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

BEST HAIR STYLING

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina

Winners for Daytime Television:

BEST MAKE-UP

The Real

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas

BEST HAIR STYLING

The Young and The Restless

Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio