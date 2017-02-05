Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 69th annual DGA Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Nominees for the guild’s top film award, also considered one of the most reliable barometers of eventual Oscar success, are Damien Chazelle for La La Land, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, Denis Villeneuve for Arrival and Garth Davis for Lion. All are first-time nominees in the category, though Davis previously was nominated in the TV Commercial category. Last year, Alejandro G. Inarritu became the first director in the history of the union to be lauded with the DGA feature film award two years in a row for The Revenant and previously Birdman; kudos which carried over to the Oscars with back-to-back wins.

In the documentary category, the field is Sony Classics’ The Eagle Huntress, ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America, Sundance Selects’ Weiner, Magnolia’s I Am Not Your Negro and The Orchard’s Life, Animated.

On the TV side, nominees include last year’s winners HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep, along with newcomers the Duffer Brothers for Netflix’s Stranger Things, Golden Globe winner Donald Glover for FX’s Atlanta, Jonathan Nolan for HBO’s Westworld and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

The guild also will honor Ridley Scott with its Lifetime Achievement Award, its longtime National Executive Director Jay D. Roth with its Presidents Award; as well as the Robert B. Aldrich Service award to Thomas Schlamme and the Frank Capra Achievement award to Marie Cantin.

Follow along here for all the action as it unfolds.