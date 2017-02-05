Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 69th annual DGA Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Nominees for the guild’s top film award, also considered one of the most reliable barometers of eventual Oscar success, are Damien Chazelle for La La Land, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, Denis Villeneuve for Arrival and Garth Davis for Lion. All are first-time nominees in the category, though Davis previously was nominated in the TV Commercial category. Last year, Alejandro G. Inarritu became the first director in the history of the union to be lauded with the DGA feature film award two years in a row for The Revenant and previously Birdman; kudos which carried over to the Oscars with back-to-back wins.
In the documentary category, the field is Sony Classics’ The Eagle Huntress, ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America, Sundance Selects’ Weiner, Magnolia’s I Am Not Your Negro and The Orchard’s Life, Animated.
On the TV side, nominees include last year’s winners HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep, along with newcomers the Duffer Brothers for Netflix’s Stranger Things, Golden Globe winner Donald Glover for FX’s Atlanta, Jonathan Nolan for HBO’s Westworld and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.
The guild also will honor Ridley Scott with its Lifetime Achievement Award, its longtime National Executive Director Jay D. Roth with its Presidents Award; as well as the Robert B. Aldrich Service award to Thomas Schlamme and the Frank Capra Achievement award to Marie Cantin.
Follow along here for all the action as it unfolds.
It finishes with her vowing to host, and she introduces Gale Anne Hurd to give out the Frank Capra award to Marie Cantin.
A pre-record bit with Anna Chlumsky and Jane Lynch in the bathroom. So Jane is “secretly” hosting this year.
Chazelle: “That’s what it’s about for me, that art can make someone anywhere in the world feel like the world is bigger.”
Chazelle: “I’ve learned from the movies of Asghar Farhadi, who comes from a country my country tells me I shouldn’t be in dialogue with.”
Chazelle: “They watched american movies not understanding the language, but they understood the language of cinema, and they could see what Hawks and Hitchcock and people who were undervalued in their country were doing.”
Chazelle comes up to receive his feting. He thanks people. “This means an especial amount to me because I’m a moviemaker because I’m a movie lover. Three years old watching Cinderella on a loop. I felt that movies were powerful because they speak to everyone: all countries all cultures.” He discovered the French New Wave “a big moment for me”. “They looked at what was happening in the world and they smashed [those issues] together to make their best movies. That transnational dialogue was the best place for stories to come from.”
Emma impersonates Damien’s pitch for La La Land…how he wanted to have his friend from college do the music and close down two freeways. Gosling responds, “It is decided that Damien is Frenchier than baguettes and he’s told that he should hit the bricks.”
Gosling brings the Damien Chazelle facts: “He directed his birth in one take. His dreams can provide enough energy to power Ohio for five days. He invented the color burnt orange.”
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling come out to fete La La Land, the first of tonight’s five nominee fetings. They’re being Professionally Adoreable™
Outside of Paris’ opening remarks, no major rants three awards in. Alas, it’s still early.
Cianfrance thanks a lot of people and leaves.
WINNER – COMMERCIALS: Derek Cianfrance
Derek Cianfrance is the most notable of this category’s nominees, for his Nike Golf, Powerade and Squarespace work.
Backstage, Lion director is asked about Trump’s immigration policy and adopting kids from outside the country. Garth Davis responds, “Love has no borders.”
America Fererra emerges to present Commercials. On the running order, this was supposed to be Kerry Washington.
She thanks creator Armando Iannucci who brought her to the US and started a career “that has literally changed my life”. Iannucci left the show this past season. She also thanks Dave Mandel, who took over.
Martin: “I thought I was coming all the way from the UK for a dinner. I’m British so it’s not an impossibility.”
WINNER – COMEDY SERIES: Becky Martin – Veep “Inauguration”
Comedy Series is next. Noms are Alec Berg for Silicon Valley “Daily Active Users”, Donald Glover for Atlanta “B.A.N.”, Mike Judge for Silicon Valley “Founder Friendly”, Becky Martin for Veep “Inauguration” and Dale Sern for Veep “Mother”
Davis: “I was gifted such a magnificent and beautiful story. With that came immense responsibility.”
Davis: “First time up here as well.”
WINNER – FIRST TIME FEATURE FILM: Garth Davis, Lion
Also Deadpool, which has had more love than most were expecting – but no less deserving. Other nominees are Nate Parker for Birth of a Nation and Dan Trachtenberg for 10 Cloverfield Lane
A rare nod in this list for Kelly Fremon Craig, whose excellent The Edge of Seventeen hasn’t has as much love as it has deserved this season.
Singleton is telling a long story about his first film. “For you first-time directors, I’ve been there.”
One nominee here is also nominated for the big one: that’d be Garth Davis of Lion.
John Singleton comes out to present the First-Time Filmmaker award
‘Thinks’ Lynch, “I wonder if Ryan Gosling is using fillers yet.”
Paris says Jane Lynch was “unavailable” this year. We cut to Jane in the audience thinking, “That’s why I’m sitting at the foreign children’s documentary table.”
A Harbouresque rant and not a single award has yet been handed out.
“That’s my soapbox for tonight. It pisses me off!”
“The things that you’ve contributed to society have changed the way people think. The world desperately needs our stories. They desperately need to be convinced there’s a better way.”
“If anyone in the name of greatness chooses to block or to seperate or divide, we are going to stand with the people who are like our forefathers and foremothers who sought to tell stories of compassion and empathy.”
“We are founding members of the DGA, early members like Billy Wilder and Fritz Lang who fled Germany, they are folded into the fabric of the directors’ guild. We have a huge international membership and this open exchange of ideas is who we are and what motion pictures and television is increasingly about. Transcending borders is what we live for. From Kurosawa to Innaritu, our winners are international, our audiences are international. The DGA is and always will be a home for all directors.”
Barclay talks about “what’s really on my mind. I wouldn’t be here at all if not for immigrants.”
True to his word, Paris Barclay is listing the names of everyone in the audience. Sort of.
Refreshing/terrifying advice from Barclay. “Keep your thanks as long as humanely possible until people’s eyes bleed. No-one cares. Everyone wants you to go on and on and on. I really want you to add an hour and a half to this evening by talking forever, like I’m doing right now. See how annoying this is?”
Barclay says that the new deal ratified will bring enormous gains to members, particularly in the area of digital platforms, i.e. SVOD.
He summarizes the various deals the DGA has worked out on behalf of its membership this year.
57 nominated projects, he says
DGA Prez Paris Barclay comes out to do his intro
With the traditional awards show montage. At the DGA this includes movies, documentaries, tv shows and commercials.
Unlike other awards shows, each nominee gets a big speech and presentation by an actor associated with their film. It’s a very royal ceremony — even if you lose. It’s not like you leave the room feeling empty-handed.
Here’s ‘La La Land’ director Damien Chazelle and guest arriving tonight on the red carpet.
There are plenty of likely candidates on the tip sheet for tonight. This season the question is, more economically, who won’t say anything?
But more importantly, let’s talk stats. The award has always been the ultimate Oscar barometer, veering only 7 times in its 69 year history.
