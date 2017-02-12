It’s the turn of the Brits to hand out awards season kudos, with the EE British Academy Film Awards transferring from Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House to the even grander opulence of the Royal Albert Hall this year. In keeping with the American Academy, La La Land leads the BAFTA nominations pack tonight with 11. The list also notably includes nine mentions each for Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. Amy Adams is nominated for the former, despite a snub from AMPAS, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson have Lead and Supporting slots for Tom Ford’s Nocturnal. There’s also a lot of love for Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake. The Cannes Palme d’Or winner could prove an upset here. It has five nominations, including in the Outstanding British Film and director categories. It has been 50 years since Loach’s first BAFTA nomination in 1967. We’re on site live-blogging the show; follow along with us below:

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:04 am

He introduces movie-montage 2 – of this year’s movies: “As my old grandmother used to say, ‘Cop a load of this, bitches.'”

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:03 am

Fry. “I can’t tell you how long we had to rehearse that. Dance is my life. I haven’t been surrounded by so many thrillingly lithe bodies since last night.”

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201711:03 am

Stephen Fry emerges from the Cirque du Soleil scrum for his real, real intro

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:03 am

Meryl Streep looked beside herself.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:03 am

Cirque du Soleil is going on a bit now. They’ve just had an ooh from a rapt audience, though.

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201711:01 am

I missed the branding – hmmm

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:01 am

(EE is a mobile phone network in the UK)

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:01 am

The phone montage was also an ad for title sponsor EE. Good brand synergy.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201711:00 am

Cirque du Soliel come out for an intro performance. 

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:59 am

Some Like It Hot, ET and Bill And Ted’s Excellent Advenure. Not sure what the montage was really about, though — the evolution of phones in the movies???

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:58 am

Nancy and I are playing “guess the movie” – clips include Taken, Phonebooth, Scream. 

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:57 am

It’s the traditional awards show montage-of-movies to kick us off, though BAFTA played it smart – they’re using it to encourage the audience to silence their cellphones.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:55 am

OK it looks like we’re moments away from the show start proper.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:53 am

Rush is talking about BAFTA’s initiatives to redress the balance on diversity.

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:51 am

Eventual winners have just been told not to run long in their speeches — and informed there is a clock. They’ve been asked, “please don’t mention the clock, but please do take notice”

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:51 am

BAFTA Chair Jane Lush steps out for a quick pre-show speech.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:51 am

Perhaps they’ll drop from the ceiling to hand out awards?

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:50 am

This is the show’s first year returning to the Albert Hall after several at the Royal Opera House. There are more seats in the audience, though they’ve had to work around Cirque du Soleil, who have a show in at the moment.

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:49 am

It’s the round stage…

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:49 am

Nancy’s already confused. It’s a good start.

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:49 am

wait, that was a fake-out too. what’s going on?

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:48 am

He’s back for a real “fake begining of the show”

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:48 am

There is, indeed, a 360-degree camera on stage. They’ll have to move it for the show proper, hence the act.

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:47 am

And Stephen Fry has emerged for his intro. “I’m not really here. I’m going to be here, but I’m not really here now.” He’s creating a 360-degree “thing” to send out to the audience. It’s a false entrance.

Nancy Tartaglione February 12, 201710:47 am

Indeed, front row for the stage in the round in the ritzy new venue…

Joe Utichi February 12, 201710:46 am

Welcome to BAFTA – we’re in the media room at the Royal Albert Hall, the red carpet show just finished, and now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just taken their seats. They’ve got quite good tickets, it seems.