It’s the turn of the Brits to hand out awards season kudos, with the EE British Academy Film Awards transferring from Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House to the even grander opulence of the Royal Albert Hall this year. In keeping with the American Academy, La La Land leads the BAFTA nominations pack tonight with 11. The list also notably includes nine mentions each for Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. Amy Adams is nominated for the former, despite a snub from AMPAS, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson have Lead and Supporting slots for Tom Ford’s Nocturnal. There’s also a lot of love for Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake. The Cannes Palme d’Or winner could prove an upset here. It has five nominations, including in the Outstanding British Film and director categories. It has been 50 years since Loach’s first BAFTA nomination in 1967. We’re on site live-blogging the show; follow along with us below: