The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards tonight at the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, and Deadline will be live-blogging and posting the winners as they’re announced (follow along below). ADG Awards will be presented in 11 categories covering film, TV, commercials and music videos. Patton Oswald hosts.

The ADGs break the top movie prizes into three categories: feature film, contemporary film and period film. Of the combined 15 pics vying in those races tonight, all are up for the Production Design Academy Award in two weeks: Arrival, Fantastic Beasts, Passengers, Hail, Caesar! and of course La La Land. But a nod from the Art Directors is no guarantee of future gold: Only 13 of the 20 previous top ADG Award winners — spanning all three top categories — have gone on to claim the Oscars. Last year’s top ADG winners were The Martian, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant, which later claimed the Academy Award.

Oscar-winning My Fair Lady production designer Gene Allen will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame tonight, and two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Brad Bird will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award, which is given to “those whose body of work in the film industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the moviegoing experience.” Four Lifetime Achievement Awards also will be presented, for production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso — who said in November he would boycott the ceremony to protest a Service Award being presented to Scott Roth, the guild’s former longtime executive director who was voted out of office in June.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the venue tonight and will be passing along color and quotes. Follow our live blog below, and we’ll post winners here as they’re announced.

Here is the list of winners so far at the Art Directors Guild’s 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards:

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial
ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS

Winner:

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:53 pm

Oswalt: “Rogue One is the perfect Star Wars movie for our times, because just like in that movie, we’re all going to die.”

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:52 pm

Oswalt: “You Game of Thrones art directors, where are you? I feel like no one is more prepared to face the next four years than the Game of Thrones art directors.”

Erik Pedersen February 11, 20177:51 pm

The theme of tonight’s ceremony is “”Return to Hollywood,” as the ceremony moves to Hollywood & Highland after several years at the Beverly Hilton.

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:51 pm

Oswalt: “Ripped from today’s headlines, folks.”

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:50 pm

Oswalt: “This is the 21st year for these awards. To put that in perspective, 21 years ago Donald Trump was still married to Marla Maples, and Melania had yet to be rescued by Liam Neeson.”

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:49 pm

Oswalt: “For any fashion police in the house, I’m wearing Nordstrom, head to toe.”

Erik Pedersen February 11, 20177:49 pm

Scheduled presenters tonight include Matthew Modine, Will Forte, Kristen Schaal, Titus Welliver, Chris Williams and Kate Linder.

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:48 pm

“I’m your host, Patton Oswalt. I’m here because the Crafty Awards for excellent in craft services found me too edgy.”

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:48 pm

Oswalt: “The drunk guy in a Chewbacca costume just punched a tourist, so it’s time to start the show.”

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:47 pm

With the host of so many award shows, Patton Oswalt

matthewgrobar February 11, 20177:47 pm

And we’re off at the ADG Awards, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom