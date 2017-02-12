The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards tonight at the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, and Deadline will be live-blogging and posting the winners as they’re announced (follow along below). ADG Awards will be presented in 11 categories covering film, TV, commercials and music videos. Patton Oswald hosts.

Summit Entertainment

The ADGs break the top movie prizes into three categories: feature film, contemporary film and period film. Of the combined 15 pics vying in those races tonight, all are up for the Production Design Academy Award in two weeks: Arrival, Fantastic Beasts, Passengers, Hail, Caesar! and of course La La Land. But a nod from the Art Directors is no guarantee of future gold: Only 13 of the 20 previous top ADG Award winners — spanning all three top categories — have gone on to claim the Oscars. Last year’s top ADG winners were The Martian, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant, which later claimed the Academy Award.

Art Directors Guild

Oscar-winning My Fair Lady production designer Gene Allen will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame tonight, and two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Brad Bird will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award, which is given to “those whose body of work in the film industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the moviegoing experience.” Four Lifetime Achievement Awards also will be presented, for production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso — who said in November he would boycott the ceremony to protest a Service Award being presented to Scott Roth, the guild’s former longtime executive director who was voted out of office in June.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the venue tonight and will be passing along color and quotes. Follow our live blog below, and we’ll post winners here as they’re announced.

Here is the list of winners so far at the Art Directors Guild’s 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards:

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial

ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS