The Academy’s Board of Governors rescinded a Sound Mixing nomination from Greg P. Russell for 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi for violation of Academy campaign regulations, it was announced on Saturday. The decision, voted on Thursday, was made after they discovered that Russell had called his fellow members of the Sound Branch during the nominations phase to make them aware of his work on the film, which is a direct violation of a campaign regulation that prohibits telephone lobbying.

An additional nominee for 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi will not be named in his place, and Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth will remain the nominees for the film.

“The Board of Governors’ decision to rescind Mr. Russell’s nomination was made after careful consideration,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “The Academy takes very seriously the Oscars voting process and anything – no matter how well-intentioned – that may undermine the integrity of that process.”

According to the Board, they determined that Russell’s actions violated a campaign regulation that unequivocally prohibits telephone lobbying. It states that “contacting Academy members by telephone to promote a film or achievement is expressly forbidden, even if such contact is in the guise of checking to make sure a screener or other mailing was received.”

