Science fiction author Kevin J. Anderson has signed with Zero Gravity Management for representation. Anderson, who has written more than 140 books, specializes in spi-off novels of popular series such as the Star Wars, X-Files and Dune universes. The latter he co-authored with Brian Herbert, son of Dune author Frank Herbert, and will serve as co-producer/creative consultant on Legendary’s film and TV rights deal for the sci-fi classic. Anderson’s original work includes space epic The Saga of Seven Suns and sci-fi novel Assemblers of Infinity. He co-wrote the high-tech space book Ignition with Doug Beason, which was sold to Universal. He continues to be repped by book agent John Silbersack and attorney Matthew N. Sugarman.

East 2 West Collective has brought on Alexis Fleischer, the president of Timeline Public Relations, as Director of Digital Marketing & Emerging Talent. Alexis, who will be backed in the LA office, previously was at Rogers & Cowan and Disney’s Maker Studios. “We are thrilled to announce that we will be working jointly with Alexis Fleischer of Timeline Public Relations to represent some of the top personalities in the digital space for entertainment and music,” E2W CEO Elizabeth Much and COO Heather Weiss-Besignano said in announcing the move. “Her knowledge in a space that is ever-changing adds a valuable asset to the services the company already offers in Film & Television Talent, Authors, Digital Influencers, Event Coordination, Brand Marketing and Social Media Marketing.” East 2 West Collective rebranded from Much and House Public Relations last year.