Freeform has opted not to proceed with its planned Young & Hungry spinoff toplined by Ashley Tisdale and Aimee Carrero. The multi-camera comedy project, titled Young & Sofia, was introduced as a planned spinoff in the eighth episode of Young & Hungry‘s most recent fourth season.

In Young & Sofia, Carrero reprises her co-starring role from the original series, Sofia Rodriguez, an ambitious banking intern and best friend and roommate to Gabi (Emily Osment). The proposed spinoff was to follow Sofia (Carrero) as she lands a job working for an overbearing boss at Click’d Media, Logan Rawlings, the magazine editor/lesbian character Tisdale originated in two guest starring appearances on Young & Hungry, which she executive produces.

While the spinoff is not happening, the mothership Young & Hungry is moving on. Its fifth season is set to debut on March 13, leading to the Season 6 premiere of Baby Daddy. Joining Y&H next season is comedy legend Betty White, who will guest star as neighbor Ms. Wilson.