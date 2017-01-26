Ahead of Young & Hungry‘s March 13 Season 5 premiere on Freeform, the cable network has ordered additional episodes of its original comedy series to air later this year. I hear the initial Season 5 order was the standard 10 episodes. The back order, said also to be for 10 episodes, would bring the total to 20 episodes, which would match the episode count of Season 2. Seasons 1,3 and 4 of the multi-camera sitcom consisted of 10 episodes each.

In the fourth season finale, Gabi and Josh decided to be “friends with benefits,” much to the group’s chagrin, after their previous attempts at a relationship went awry. In the fifth season, Gabi and Josh try to prove to everyone that they won’t let feelings get in the way of their new arrangement, Sofia continues on the path to a career in journalism, and Josh faces an unexpected reunion with his estranged father. Season 5 features Betty White as a recurring guest star, playing neighbor Ms. Wilson, with Carl Reiner also set to appear.

The additional Season 5 episode order comes on the heels of Freeform’s recent decision not to proceed with its planned Young & Hungry spinoff toplined by Ashley Tisdale and Aimee Carrero. The multi-camera comedy project, titled Young & Sofia, originated as a planted spinoff pilot, which aired as the eighth episode of Young & Hungry‘s most recent fourth season.

Young & Hungry was the No. 1 original ad-supported cable comedy for Summer 2016 in Adults 18-34, with Season 4 posting year-to-year demo and viewership gains. The series is produced by David Holden, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades, Caryn Lucas, and Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios. Gabi Moskowitz, of BrokeAssGourmet.com, is a San Francisco-based food blogger and contributed to the development of this project. The series stars Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee.

Young & Hungry is one of two multi-camera comedy series on Freeform, along with Baby Daddy.