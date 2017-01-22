Refresh for latest… Vin Diesel’s resurrection as the eponymous government operative in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage leads the international box office this weekend with a $50.5M start in 53 markets. From Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios, the extreme actioner muscled up No. 1s in 32 markets, and in like-for-like plays is 42% above Kingsman: The Secret Service, 4% over San Andreas and on par with Par’s own G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

The film, directed by DJ Caruso, opened tops in most of the majors where it bowed including Russia, France and Germany. In Russia, the IMAX launch was Diesel’s best outside the Fast & Furious franchise. xXx also leads India where last weekend’s paid previews set a January opening record. The UK was soft at No. 4 behind La La Land, Sing (previews) and Split.

While the reload of the franchise got splat by Split domestically, this $85M budgeted picture is built for international. The cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Tony Jaa and Toni Collette. Diesel and other cast members have traveled to India, the UK and Mexico in support of the pic whose trailer scored 100M views in just two days in November.

This is also the first picture as part of Par’s new $1B slate co-financing deal with China’s Huahua Media and Shanghai Film Group. Those partners will help with the local marketing and release of the pic which opens in the Middle Kingdom on February 10. Korea and Japan are also still to come in February.

Returning to Split, this weekend’s domestic champ took its personalities to 20 overseas markets via Universal to open above expectations at $5.8M. The M Night Shyamalan-directed James McAvoy-starrer notably hit the UK where the low-budget pic opened to $3.1M.

In other highlights, La La Land just keeps shining. It held the No. 1 spot in the UK for the 2nd frame in a row and has tapped up $18M to date there. The international cume is $83.7M through this weekend. Last weekend’s offshore winner, Passengers, crossed $175M at overseas turnstiles and Legendary/Universal’s The Great Wall officially scaled the $200M mark.

As noted in my separate report, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story crossed the $1B mark globally while the studio’s animated Moana sailed past $500M.

