Seeso has picked up Night Train With Wyatt Cenac stand-up comedy series for a second season.

Hosted by Cenac, the series features performances from comedy favorites such as Chris Gethard, Jonah Ray, Brooks Wheelan, Janelle James, Marcella Arguello, Seaton Smith, Alex English, Josie Long, , Marina Franklin, Chanel Ali, Will Miles, Giulia Rozzi, Dina Hashem, Shane Torres, DC Benny, Alzo Slade, Claudia Cogan, Violet Gray, Joel Kim Booster, Emma Willmann, and more.



Night Train With Wyatt Cenac is executive produced by Cenac and Marianne Ways, and is produced by Avalon Television. David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner also executive produce. Season 1 premiered in June 2016.