Twelve weeks into the actors’ strike against selected video game companies, the WGA announced its nominees for outstanding achievement in videogame writing during 2016.

None of the nominations are for on struck games. Brian Bloom was nominated for Activision’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and while SAG-AFTRA is on strike against five Activision games, Infinite Warfare isn’t one of them.

Winners will be announced February 19 at the WGA Awards in New York and Los Angeles.

Here’s the list:

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VIDEOGAME WRITING

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Written by Brian Bloom; Activision

Far Cry Primal

Story by Jean-Sébastien Décant, Ian C. Ryan, Kevin Shortt; Lead Writers Ian C. Ryan, Kevin Shortt; Writers Lynne Kamm, Susan Patrick; Ubisoft

MR. ROBOT 1.51exfiltratiOn

Story by Adam Hines, Kor Adana; Written by Adam Hines; Night School Studio

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr; Additional Writing Tom Bissell, Ryan James; Naughty Dog